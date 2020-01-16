In our Psychology Corner – Navigating transitions

In our Mental Health Corner with Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist, on navigating transitions: The psychology of shifting from one year...one decade, into the next – Shifting from old to new
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist