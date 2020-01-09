The Psychology of how adults each, communicate, influence and impact kids

In our Mental Health Corner: The main topic for Psychology with
Leonard Carry is around the psychology of how adults, (parents, teachers, and
role models), teach, communicate, influence and impact kids, which can be the
make or break around how kids deal with stuff , (ie. post-matric, but overall
mental / emotional well being and issues).
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist