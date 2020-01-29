The Legacy of Colonialism

Guests: Nomboniso Gasa - Adjunct Professor at School of Public Law at the University of Cape Town and a Senior Research Associate at UCT.
Ernst Roets - Deputy CEO of civil rights group AfriForum
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist