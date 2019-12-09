What is Stage 6 load shedding?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest provicial Covid infection stats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
SASSA payments crisis and the solution
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shana Fernandez
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-Strategies for 2nd wave covid 19 in SA and globally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus The fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,140. 14 January 2021 6:51 AM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can't afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank's Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
What is Stage 6 load shedding?

What is Stage 6 load shedding?

9 December 2019 10:12 PM

Eskom's spokesperson says ongoing rain, the inability to replenish water and diesel resources and units failing to come back online mean load shedding will endure. Eskom has announced that load shedding will move from Stage 4 to Stage 6 from 6pm on Monday. This is the first time it has ever been this bad, which the utility said it "regretted", due to a technical problem at Medupi. 


Guest: Dr Clinton Carter Brown | Head of the Energy Centre at The Council for
Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Change your mindset feature: 'Do you have your PPE equipment ready to fight the pandemic of failure, loss, excuses and mediocrity in 2021'? Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
13 January 2021 11:21 PM

13 January 2021 11:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: We dare to go inside Cecilia Steyn's reign of terror with Jana Marx, Netwerk24 Journalist and author of the Krugersdorp Cult Killings book
13 January 2021 10:25 PM

13 January 2021 10:25 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

discussing the link between self-esteem and wealth creation with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
13 January 2021 10:05 PM

13 January 2021 10:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quinton van der Burgh, South African billionaire and serial entrepreneur, and Dr. Jasmine Pega, UN Global Award Honoree
12 January 2021 11:32 PM

12 January 2021 11:32 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS).
12 January 2021 10:11 PM

12 January 2021 10:11 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Professor Bruce Mellado, Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee, professor at Wits on on today's Covid-19 regulations media briefing follow up to last night's speech and the modelling predictions involved.
12 January 2021 9:48 PM

12 January 2021 9:48 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Law feature with Osborne Molatudi, Employment Law Specialist & Managing Director of Molatudi Advisory Services on Labour Law and UIF issues for both employees and employers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
12 January 2021 9:31 PM

12 January 2021 9:31 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lucky Ntimane, Convenor for the National Liquor Traders Council
11 January 2021 11:23 PM

11 January 2021 11:23 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nkosipendule Ntantala, President of Naptosa

11 January 2021 10:57 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ebrahim Fakir, Political Analysist, Director of Programmes at the auwal socio economic research institute.
11 January 2021 10:51 PM

11 January 2021 10:51 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus

Local

Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year

Local

Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure'

Local

Zondo left fuming as inquiry own goal sees Singh dodge testimony for now
14 January 2021 7:02 AM

14 January 2021 7:02 AM

KZN Health Dept insists massive drop in active COVID-19 cases is accurate
14 January 2021 6:46 AM

14 January 2021 6:46 AM

Alcohol ban has eased burden on health facilities, says WC Health Dept
14 January 2021 6:34 AM

14 January 2021 6:34 AM

