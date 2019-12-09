Medical Matters

Your liver is an important organ that performs hundreds of tasks related to metabolism, energy storage, and detoxification of waste. It helps you digest food, convert it to energy, and store the energy until you need it. It also helps filter toxic substances out of your bloodstream.

Liver disease is a general term that refers to any condition affecting your liver. These conditions may develop for different reasons, but they can all damage your liver and impact its function.



Guest: Dr Bilal Bobat, Specialist Gastroenterologist with a focus on Transplant Hepatology: Liver Unit at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre | Senior Lecturer at the Wits University Medical School on Liver disease



