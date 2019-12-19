Psychology Corner - : Depression and anxiety amongst children and adults which is prevelant at this time of the year

Dr Nikki Themistocleous, registered clinical - psychologist, and senior lecturer
Dr Nikki Themistocleous is a registered clinical psychologist, and senior lecturer. She heads the Masters in Clinical Psychology Programme at the University of South Africa and has a part- time private practice in Johannesburg. She obtained her PhD in Psychology in 2017, and works predominantly with children aged 7-13, and adults.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist