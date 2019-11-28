Africa At Glance-Namibian elections - The sands are shifting slowly

On Africa at a Glance feature we look at the elections in Namibia that took place yesterday with and how Namibia has similar political issues like South Africa plus theyre the first SADC country to be using electronic voting for the second time this year in their elections.
Guest: Prof. Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist