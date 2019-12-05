Kwantu Feature on the Life and time of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe

Today Robertt Mangaliso Sobukwe would be turning 95 and so we speak to Thami ka Plaatjie to celebrate the life of this great Pan-Africanist.
Guest: Thami Ka Plaatjie, Author and Advisor to Minister Sisulu
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist