Spending and suffering buyers remorse

So you spent a small pile of money on something you THOUGHT you wanted — only to realize later you could have gone without it.
Congrats! You have buyer’s remorse. It’s not fun BUT there are ways to prevent it and Mudud Luthuli joined Aubrey to discuss how we can avoid spending and later suffering from buyer's remorse.
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
