Kwantu Feature: Mining, Households and grave relocation

For majority of South Africans, dispossession (cultural practices, physical displacement from territory, and the undermining of indigenous self-government) is not something lost in the mists of history: it is a wound within living memory and for the majority who are poor, it remains a constant threat.



Guest: Dineo Skosana, Researcher at Society Work and Politics Institute (Wits University) spoke about how mining activities continue to dispossess black families in South Africa.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.