Psychology Corner: How our thoughts determine our destiny,

In our Mental Health Corner with Dr. John Demartini, Founder of the Demartini Institute | One of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour and personal development | professional speaker, author, and business consultant on how our thoughts determine our destiny, and how can we use this in planning for a new year.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist