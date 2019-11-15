Blood In – Blood Out: From becoming imprisoned into gangster life to finding ultimate freedom

Dennis Welcome Witbooi, rehabilitated former convict and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, Change Attorney (ICR), Life Skills Program Specialist, Actor & Writer. Blood in – Blood In From becoming imprisoned into gangster life to finding ultimate freedom.



As written about after having his life transformed after reconciliation through in - prison work with author and prison chaplain, Father Babychan Arackathara, in the father’s book, ‘Light Through the Bars – Understanding and Rethinking South Africa's Prisons’, (book), Dennis Welcome Witbooi has not only turned his entire life around but now helps others through his experiences.



Guest: Dennis Welcome Witbooi | rehabilitated former convict and Gangster (General

28) turned Inspirational Speaker



