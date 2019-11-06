Weird and Wonderful - Mysteries of our Origins

Guest: Michael Tellinger - South African Author, Politician, Explorer and Ubuntu Party

founder



Michael Tellinger is a South African scientist, researcher, explorer and internationally acclaimed author. His 4 books have been translated into at least 9 languages.



Michael's groundbreaking research and discoveries cover an astonishing array of subjects including, archaeology, human origins, ancient civilisations, history, geology, mythology, religion, spirituality, physics, quantum mechanics, and much more.



You may also know Michael Tellinger as the founder of the UBUNTU Liberation Movement, that promotes a new socio-economic structure and a world in which money is no longer necessary. The UBUNTU Movement has members in over 140 countries.



In 2007, Michael revealed a vanished civilisation in southern Africa, that left behind the largest collection of stone ruins anywhere on Earth - and the oldest working SUN Calendar found to date. His critical discoveries are forcing us to rewrite our history books.



Michael Tellinger's most recent discovery of fossilized remains of humanoids, reptilians, extinct creatures and even GIANTS, in Mpumalanga, has become one of the hottest topics of discussion on the internet - with over 30 million views of his online videos.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.