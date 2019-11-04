Tonight's Medical Corner focuses on the medical pros and cons of veganism

There's no more denying this lifestyle of conscientious taking over the world. We look at the health benefits, dangerous, myths and overall medical pros and cons around the food on your plate for World Vegan Day, (1st November), in fact, Vegan Month throughout November.







Guest: Dr. Paul Palmer - Plant-based nutrition expert registered Chiropractor



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.