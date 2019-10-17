The Property Show | South Africa's Premier Property Expo

Private Property, South Africa’s first online property marketplace is hosting South Africa’s premier property expo called ‘The Property Show’. This wiil be the third year of the expo running and will be hosted in Johannesburg. The Property show is the ideal platform for anyone looking to further their property journey whether it’s buying, selling, renting or investing, and additional services.



Joinng us online to talk about the expo is Benjamin Jones, Spokesperson at Private Property………….



