'How do you differentiate yourself from the rest'

50 years back, to differentiate yourself was easy. All you needed was a degree and you would’ve gotten far in life. The reality today is very different— a degree doesn’t guarantee job security no more. What then do we need to stand out from our peers? How do we differentiate ourselves?

In principle, we should simply focus on acquiring the right skill sets for the desired job. Because that’s all employers look for right? Wrong! As it turns out, it’s been noticed that many employers look for someone who is passionate about a cause, someone who possesses a dazzling personality, and someone who pursues his/her hobbies outside school.

You probably have heard of many ways to upgrade yourself from rest and this evening Margaret Hirsch joined to discuss this……







Guest: Margaret Hirsch - Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer at Hirsch’s



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.