Africa at a Glance….

Plot: Africa at a Glance - As woman have been been standing up against the plight of gender based violence and sexual crimes in South Africa, we look at an age old crisis that’s been affecting not just woman but little girls around the globe for centuries. I am joined by Tanzanian activist Rhobi Samwelly, Director of Hope for girls and Women in Serengeti who from personal experience of being forced to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) as a child, inspired her lifelong commitment to fight for the rights of girls and women.



Guest: Rhobi Samwelly - Director of Hope for girls and Women in Serengeti | Tanzanian activist











See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.