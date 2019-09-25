All Things Finance - Wills and Money (Part 2)

Many people think a simple, one-page document is all they need to transfer
ownership of their worldly possessions to their heirs.
Some even go so far as to rely on the pre-printed will forms you can buy at
your local stationery shop or download.
While there is a strong case to be made for keeping things simple and
uncomplicated, it is possible to oversimplify and in so doing so, make life a
whole lot more complicated for your heirs.
Joining us on the line is Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital........
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist