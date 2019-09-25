All Things Finance - Wills and Money (Part 2)

Many people think a simple, one-page document is all they need to transfer

ownership of their worldly possessions to their heirs.

Some even go so far as to rely on the pre-printed will forms you can buy at

your local stationery shop or download.

While there is a strong case to be made for keeping things simple and

uncomplicated, it is possible to oversimplify and in so doing so, make life a

whole lot more complicated for your heirs.

Joining us on the line is Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital........



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.