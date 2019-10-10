World Mental Health Day: South Africa’s estimated suicide rate of 13.4 people per 100 000 is approximately four times the global rat

Suicide prevention is the focus of this year’s world mental health day on 10 october, with the world health organisation estimating that one person in the world dies by suicide every 40 seconds, a tragic statistic that has led to their campaign for “40 seconds of action” to prevent suicide.







Guest: Prof. Michael Simpson, Psychiatrist: “Health 24 Cybershrink” who qualified in medicine and in psychiatry in the UK



