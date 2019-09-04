Weird and Wonderful Feature - A new era is dawning

In our weird and wonderful feature Aubrey was joined by Felicity Eliot & Julian Crème on The Reappearance of Maitreya the World Teacher and a group of equally divine Men who are known simply as the Masters of Wisdom.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist