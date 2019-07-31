Why do people continually spend in the hopes of achieving happines?

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Latest provicial Covid infection stats Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 10:05 Hanging out with Clement- Thula Sindi The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Thula Sindi - Designer at Thula Sindi Designs

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Keith Walker Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Keith Walker

Today at 10:33 SASSA payments crisis and the solution Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Shana Fernandez

Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC

Today at 11:05 Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk- Pageant winners The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Shudufhadzo Musida

Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier

Today at 11:32 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-Strategies for 2nd wave covid 19 in SA and globally Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:27 Lockdown violations and your criminal record The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

Today at 12:37 Ugandan elections The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

bheki Mngomezulu

Today at 12:45 Africa Report: JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

