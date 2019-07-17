‘Conversations with my younger self’

I don't know how many people experience this, but when you're about to sleep at night with the world shut out after a long tiring day, you reflect back on the events that unfolded during the day. But sometimes you look back at more than that. You think about your childhood. You think about the time that has gone by, things you will miss, things you regret, mistakes you made, and at times, you just wish that you could meet your younger self and talk to him/her. Tell them that you will be okay or tell them that you are about to mess up. But of course, we know that it is impossible.



Guest: Eileen Lwando Smith – Motivational Speaker/Transformation Coach



