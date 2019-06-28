South Africans doing great things - Delicia De Vos

Today at 10:05 Hospitals and the Second Wave The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Gladys Bogoshi CEO Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Dr Gerit de Villiers Chief Clinical Officer Mediclinic Southern Africa

Ntobeko Ntusi, head of Department of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM: Emergency Medicine, Life Healthcare.

Today at 10:08 Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Riaan Manser

Today at 10:33 Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria

Today at 10:45 AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Mountaineering with Mike Nixon Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 World of Work- Beating the HR Bots The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mark Germishuys, CEO of NGA Data Science Experts

Today at 11:32 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- Making New Years Intentions instead of resolutions The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Nicci Robertson

Today at 12:15 Helderstroom Prison Under Lockdown The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Today at 12:23 Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 Matric marking centres come down with Covid The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

Today at 12:40 What exactly are Covid funeral regulations? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zahid Badroodien

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

