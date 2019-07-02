All things Legal

Guest: Wendy Tembedza - Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel



With more and more of our identities taking shape on social media, protecting our personal information on these sites has become more important than ever. The Protection of Personal Information Act is commonly referred to as POPI. The purpose of the this Act is to ensure all South African businesses conduct themselves in a responsible manner when collecting, processing, storing and sharing another entity’s personal information by holding them accountable should they abuse or compromise the third party’s personal information in any way.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.