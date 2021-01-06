Deployment of soldiers in the Western Cape to enforce lockdown rules during the second wave of Coronavirus and the healthcare workers high infection rate

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC's Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:33
Covid 19-How health professionals dice with death on a daily basis
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Covid 19-How health professionals dice with death on a daily basis
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 steps to getting ahead of debt
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:45
SA Chess grandmaster from Masiphumelele dreams of training more youth in is commuity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lukhanyo Xhonti
Today at 12:23
Amathole District Municipality can't pay salaries till June
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:45
Total's plan to protect it's projects in Cabo Del Gado
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Director - Africa at Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium (Trac)
Today at 12:52
SAB's disastrous influencer campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Other People’s Money - Springbok Winger , Makazole Mapimpi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19 Minister Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January. 10 January 2021 2:07 PM
Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the vaccine rollout plan is well on track. 9 January 2021 3:44 PM
SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon Spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says home consumption or off-trade channel has no greater risk compared to any grocery activity. 9 January 2021 12:19 PM
Presidency sheds light on spokesperson Khusela Diko's position Acting director-general to consider whether Diko remains on special leave or is formally suspended pending the disciplinary proces... 10 January 2021 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement. 8 January 2021 7:49 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'... 8 January 2021 2:01 PM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Deployment of soldiers in the Western Cape to enforce lockdown rules during the second wave of Coronavirus and the healthcare workers high infection rate
6 January 2021 11:16 PM
Khaya Khumalo, Journalist, eNCA

Deployment of soldiers in the Western Cape to enforce lockdown rules during the second wave of Coronavirus and the healthcare workers high infection rate

6 January 2021 11:16 PM

Khaya Khumalo, Journalist, eNCA 


Sleep disorder, the causes, and treatments

6 January 2021 10:34 PM
Financial Matter: Saving vs Investing: Pros and Cons

6 January 2021 9:21 PM

Alec Riddle Certified Financial Planner

Namibia and Botswana oil and gas exploration

5 January 2021 11:16 PM

Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic | 
  Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader 
  Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist 

Persistent (Chronic) Pain

5 January 2021 10:17 PM

Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness| 

Legal Matters: Lawful eviction process. The legal process one need to follow to evict non-paying tenants who do not want to leave property after buying or when renting out property

5 January 2021 10:14 PM

Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of  Mketsu and Associates Incorporated Attorneys 

Alcohol ban and Consumer behaviour on New Year’s Eve

5 January 2021 8:22 PM

Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)

Medical Matters: Different ways to handle medical emergency situation

5 January 2021 8:15 PM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life Healthcare

27 non-compliant liquor vendors issued R2.564 million in fines in the Western Cape

22 December 2020 11:18 PM

Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the  Western Cape  

How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

22 December 2020 10:24 PM

Jason Bernic | Life coach

