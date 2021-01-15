South Africans Doing Great Things : Chefs With Compassion, Hanneke van Linge

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says his passing marks the end an incomparable era in the history of broadcasting. 15 January 2021 5:45 PM
Crooked people will always find a way, says Ramaphosa on PPE corruption He said in spite of their best efforts, some linked to the governing party threw away the rule book when it came to acquiring PPEs... 15 January 2021 5:08 PM
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want arrests’ - Enock Mpianzi’s mother a year after his death The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil drowned when his makeshift raft capsized in the Crocodile River in Brits. 15 January 2021 3:45 PM
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things : Chefs With Compassion, Hanneke van Linge

South Africans Doing Great Things : Chefs With Compassion, Hanneke van Linge

15 January 2021 11:21 PM

On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Hanneke van Linge, Founder and Director of Nosh Food Rescue and Founding member of Chefs With Compassion, an NGO registered and founded in 2020 in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an initiative based on a collaboration between organisations and individuals whose greatest wish is to alleviate the hunger and suffering of South Africa, taking surplus rescued produce and connecting chefs, kitchens, beneficiaries and supporters in cities and towns around South Africa.


Profile Interview: Nina Hastie

15 January 2021 10:48 PM

For our profile Interview this evening we are joined by inspirational, up and coming South African Comedian, Actor and Writer, the one and only, Nina Hastie.

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Erwin Pon, Chairman of The Chinese Association of South Africa on the relationship been Africa and China - nearly a year since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities.

14 January 2021 11:16 PM
Crime Time with Aubrey: News24 Special project investigation on how Zane Kilian tracked anti-gang cop Charl Kinnear and his team with News24 Investigative Journalists, Jeff Wicks and Kyle Cowen

14 January 2021 10:20 PM
On Psychological Matters we are joined by Malan Van Der Walt, Educational Psychologist on the psychology of sexuality and sexual identity - dealing with and getting passed the issues and labels 2021

14 January 2021 9:15 PM
Change your mindset feature: 'Do you have your PPE equipment ready to fight the pandemic of failure, loss, excuses and mediocrity in 2021'? Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

13 January 2021 11:21 PM
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: We dare to go inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror with Jana Marx, Netwerk24 Journalist and author of the Krugersdorp Cult Killings book

13 January 2021 10:25 PM
discussing the link between self-esteem and wealth creation with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

13 January 2021 10:05 PM
Quinton van der Burgh, South African billionaire and serial entrepreneur, and Dr. Jasmine Pega, UN Global Award Honoree

12 January 2021 11:32 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS).

12 January 2021 10:11 PM
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

Politics Local

WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

Politics

Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE accused of showing little regard for the lives of teachers

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

Molefe: When Mboweni was governor, Sarb declined black-owned bank idea

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

Italy surpasses 1 million coronavirus vaccinations: PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

