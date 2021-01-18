Open letter to Ramaphosa: “Dear Mr President, it is time for you to start answering questions”.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:20
Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Some houses in Soweto were sold for R100 and even R10. Why would banks do this? Journalist Ciaran Ryan says there are accusations of a syndicate from the sheriff's offices in cahoots with people in the banks. 18 January 2021 7:42 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight The power utility said on Monday that load shedding would be suspended from 23:00 tonight as generation capacity improved. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Universities to reopen in mid-March - Nzimande The minister said all tertiary institutions had aligned their 2021 academic calendar with the release of the matric exams results,... 18 January 2021 5:49 PM
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Open letter to Ramaphosa: “Dear Mr President, it is time for you to start answering questions”.

Open letter to Ramaphosa: “Dear Mr President, it is time for you to start answering questions”.

18 January 2021 11:22 PM

Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 on her open letter to Ramaphosa: “Dear Mr President, it is time for you to start answering questions”. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

18 January 2021 10:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid follow up webinar focusing on the new variant: 501Y.V2

18 January 2021 9:54 PM

Joined by Professor Penny Moore, Scientific Board Member and Associate Professor for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and WITS University for the latest Covid follow up webinar focusing on the new variant: 501Y.V2 held earlier this evening, Monday 18thJanuary 2021 in a Scientific Panel Discussion with Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and leading experts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Homeopathy, Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture

18 January 2021 9:33 PM

Medical Matters: Dr. Danny Pillay, Homeopath and Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Practitioner, President of the Homoeopathic Association of South Africa, National Vice President LMHI (Liga) , Past Chairperson of The Professional Board HNP of the Allied Health Professions Council of SA, Part-Time Lecturer at the Department of Homeopathy, University of Johannesburg joins us for a complimentary approach to health and wellbeing as we head into the New Year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things : Chefs With Compassion, Hanneke van Linge

15 January 2021 11:21 PM

On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Hanneke van Linge, Founder and Director of Nosh Food Rescue and Founding member of Chefs With Compassion, an NGO registered and founded in 2020 in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an initiative based on a collaboration between organisations and individuals whose greatest wish is to alleviate the hunger and suffering of South Africa, taking surplus rescued produce and connecting chefs, kitchens, beneficiaries and supporters in cities and towns around South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview: Nina Hastie

15 January 2021 10:48 PM

For our profile Interview this evening we are joined by inspirational, up and coming South African Comedian, Actor and Writer, the one and only, Nina Hastie.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Erwin Pon, Chairman of The Chinese Association of South Africa on the relationship been Africa and China - nearly a year since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities.

14 January 2021 11:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time with Aubrey: News24 Special project investigation on how Zane Kilian tracked anti-gang cop Charl Kinnear and his team with News24 Investigative Journalists, Jeff Wicks and Kyle Cowen

14 January 2021 10:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On Psychological Matters we are joined by Malan Van Der Walt, Educational Psychologist on the psychology of sexuality and sexual identity - dealing with and getting passed the issues and labels 2021

14 January 2021 9:15 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature: 'Do you have your PPE equipment ready to fight the pandemic of failure, loss, excuses and mediocrity in 2021'? Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

13 January 2021 11:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Capital Hotels is keeping its head above water. But only just

Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight

In farewell video, Melania Trump says be passionate, but not violent 19 January 2021 5:31 AM

19 January 2021 5:31 AM

Private schools are not breaking the law by reopening - Isasa 18 January 2021 8:48 PM

18 January 2021 8:48 PM

Sanef recommends 'Sunday Times' apologises to those named in dodgy stories 18 January 2021 8:18 PM

18 January 2021 8:18 PM

