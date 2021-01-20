The Weird and Wonderful: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists'

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by David Bristow, environmental scientist, adventurer, travel writer, former editor of Getaway magazine and author of 20 books, on his latest title: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists', said to perhaps be one of the most important SA books published in 2020, with a friendly warning to conspiracy theorists, creationists and climate-change denialists who learn all they know from TV and social media: This is not for you.
For our Education & Work Feature we are joined by Craig Kiggen, Managing Director of Consolidated Wealth on the work ethic that money isn’t, in fact, the most powerful motivator in the world place, but in using intrinsic and extrinsic motivators to maximize employee effectiveness and productivity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We kick off our first Man Torque show for the year with a focus on 'less talk -time for action' on the ground, grass root issues South African men battle with, (specifically within disadvantaged communities), and what we need to to do to resolve and heal looking forward 2021.
Joined once again by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member and David Collins, internationally accredited Master Coach, National Director of the Mankind Project in South Africa and owner of the Foundation Clinic: modality of choice being Recovery Coaching as founder of Ubuntu Academy of Coaching G Training (known as U-ACT)
Contact
Bongile Mkhumbeni: onethousandcircles@gmail.com
Facebook: Onethousandcircles
Twitter:t@thousand1000ci1
David Collins
www.davidcollinscoaching.com
Law feature with Demichelle Petherbridge, attorney at SECTION27 to follow up on the court review around the South African Council for Educators' (SACE) decisions on Corporal Punishment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 on her open letter to Ramaphosa: “Dear Mr President, it is time for you to start answering questions”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joined by Professor Penny Moore, Scientific Board Member and Associate Professor for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and WITS University for the latest Covid follow up webinar focusing on the new variant: 501Y.V2 held earlier this evening, Monday 18thJanuary 2021 in a Scientific Panel Discussion with Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and leading experts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Medical Matters: Dr. Danny Pillay, Homeopath and Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Practitioner, President of the Homoeopathic Association of South Africa, National Vice President LMHI (Liga) , Past Chairperson of The Professional Board HNP of the Allied Health Professions Council of SA, Part-Time Lecturer at the Department of Homeopathy, University of Johannesburg joins us for a complimentary approach to health and wellbeing as we head into the New Year.LISTEN TO PODCAST