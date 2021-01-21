Crime Time - Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist

We kick off our first Man Torque show for the year with a focus on 'less talk -time for action' on the ground, grass root issues South African men battle with, (specifically within disadvantaged communities), and what we need to to do to resolve and heal looking forward 2021.



Joined once again by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member and David Collins, internationally accredited Master Coach, National Director of the Mankind Project in South Africa and owner of the Foundation Clinic: modality of choice being Recovery Coaching as founder of Ubuntu Academy of Coaching G Training (known as U-ACT)



Contact



Bongile Mkhumbeni: onethousandcircles@gmail.com



Facebook: Onethousandcircles

Twitter:t@thousand1000ci1



David Collins



www.davidcollinscoaching.com

