Crime Time - Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist

Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding? Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator. 23 January 2021 3:25 PM
Storm Eloise: Disaster management in Limpopo, Mpumalanga & KZN on high alert The category 2 cyclone is expected to hit parts of South Africa bringing, with it heavy rain and possible flooding. 23 January 2021 1:18 PM
'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking' Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available. 22 January 2021 8:06 PM
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83 Jonas Gwangwa's death falls on the third anniversary of fellow South Africa jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third annive... 23 January 2021 3:58 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time - Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist

Crime Time - Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist

21 January 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr David Klatzow, internationally acclaimed Consulting Forensic Scientist on a behind the scenes look at crime forensics worldwide as based on his books Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist and Justice Denied: The Role of Forensic Science in the Miscarriage of Justice.


Teaser: If you are accused of a crime you did not commit, do you believe that justice will prevail in a court of law? Perhaps you should think again…

 

klatzow.co.uk


'I will not lose' - South Africans Doing Great Things

22 January 2021 11:32 PM

On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by an ordinary South African who called into the Clement Manyathela Show beginning of the year, who is doing extraordinary things.  We are joined by Mmathapelo Maine, breast cancer survivor, mother, wife, and Lieutenant Colonel in the Department of Defense and the South African Army who has just written a book, 'I will not lose'. 

Profile Interview with Zola Budd

22 January 2021 10:26 PM

For our profile Interview, we cross all the way over to South Carolina, USA, to be joined live by no less than former SA Olympics gold medal winner who broke the world record twice in the women's 5000 meters, the one and only Zola Budd. 

Kwantu Feature: ‘My Blood Divides and Unites"

21 January 2021 11:16 PM

For tonight's Kwantu Feature, in follow up to the message of unity from last night's inauguration for the 48th USA President, Joe Bidden, we are joined by Jesmane Boggenpoel, Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, Harvard Mason fellow, and author of ‘‘My Blood Divides and Unites", which aims to awaken racial reconciliation, healing, and inclusion specifically in South Africa, as written about as a Colored woman of South Africa with internationally mixed decent.

'In Conversations with Dr Eve': Red Flag high-risk Factors to femicide and homicide.

21 January 2021 9:25 PM

'In Conversations with Dr Eve', we look at Red Flag high-risk Factors to femicide and homicide.

Contact Dr. Eve: www.dreve.co.za

Change your mindset: "Why you struggle to create change in your life?"

20 January 2021 11:34 PM

Guest: On change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator, 

The Weird and Wonderful: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists'

20 January 2021 10:17 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by David Bristow, environmental scientist, adventurer, travel writer, former editor of Getaway magazine and author of 20 books, on his latest title: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists', said to perhaps be one of the most important SA books published in 2020, with a friendly warning to conspiracy theorists, creationists and climate-change denialists who learn all they know from TV and social media: This is not for you. 

Financial Matters with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital who tonight looks at how to forgive yourself for past financial mistakes.

20 January 2021 9:19 PM
Money isn’t, in fact, the most powerful motivator in the world place

19 January 2021 11:20 PM

For our Education & Work Feature we are joined by Craig Kiggen, Managing Director of Consolidated Wealth on the work ethic that money isn’t, in fact, the most powerful motivator in the world place, but in using intrinsic and extrinsic motivators to maximize employee effectiveness and productivity.

Man Torque: Less talk -time for action! Resolving and healing men's issues 2021

19 January 2021 10:31 PM

We kick off our first Man Torque show for the year with a focus on 'less talk -time for action' on the ground, grass root issues South African men battle with, (specifically within disadvantaged communities), and what we need to to do to resolve and heal looking forward 2021.

Joined once again by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member and David Collins, internationally accredited Master Coach, National Director of the Mankind Project in South Africa and owner of the Foundation Clinic: modality of choice being Recovery Coaching as founder of Ubuntu Academy of Coaching G Training (known as U-ACT)

Contact

Bongile Mkhumbeni: onethousandcircles@gmail.com

Facebook: Onethousandcircles 
Twitter:t@thousand1000ci1

David Collins

www.davidcollinscoaching.com

Storm Eloise: Disaster management in Limpopo, Mpumalanga & KZN on high alert

Local

Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?

Local

Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Jackson Mthembu's funeral to follow strict COVID-19 protocol

23 January 2021 5:12 PM

Black National Crisis Committee to ask Parly to have Basson banned as doctor

23 January 2021 4:57 PM

Veteran US broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

23 January 2021 3:34 PM

