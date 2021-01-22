'I will not lose' - South Africans Doing Great Things

On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by an ordinary South African who called into the Clement Manyathela Show beginning of the year, who is doing extraordinary things. We are joined by Mmathapelo Maine, breast cancer survivor, mother, wife, and Lieutenant Colonel in the Department of Defense and the South African Army who has just written a book, 'I will not lose'.
For our profile Interview, we cross all the way over to South Carolina, USA, to be joined live by no less than former SA Olympics gold medal winner who broke the world record twice in the women's 5000 meters, the one and only Zola Budd.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Kwantu Feature, in follow up to the message of unity from last night's inauguration for the 48th USA President, Joe Bidden, we are joined by Jesmane Boggenpoel, Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, Harvard Mason fellow, and author of ‘‘My Blood Divides and Unites", which aims to awaken racial reconciliation, healing, and inclusion specifically in South Africa, as written about as a Colored woman of South Africa with internationally mixed decent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr David Klatzow, internationally acclaimed Consulting Forensic Scientist on a behind the scenes look at crime forensics worldwide as based on his books Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist and Justice Denied: The Role of Forensic Science in the Miscarriage of Justice.
Teaser: If you are accused of a crime you did not commit, do you believe that justice will prevail in a court of law? Perhaps you should think again…
'In Conversations with Dr Eve', we look at Red Flag high-risk Factors to femicide and homicide.
Guest: On change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator,LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by David Bristow, environmental scientist, adventurer, travel writer, former editor of Getaway magazine and author of 20 books, on his latest title: 'Big Pharma, Dirty Lies, Busy Bees and Eco-Activists', said to perhaps be one of the most important SA books published in 2020, with a friendly warning to conspiracy theorists, creationists and climate-change denialists who learn all they know from TV and social media: This is not for you.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For our Education & Work Feature we are joined by Craig Kiggen, Managing Director of Consolidated Wealth on the work ethic that money isn’t, in fact, the most powerful motivator in the world place, but in using intrinsic and extrinsic motivators to maximize employee effectiveness and productivity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We kick off our first Man Torque show for the year with a focus on 'less talk -time for action' on the ground, grass root issues South African men battle with, (specifically within disadvantaged communities), and what we need to to do to resolve and heal looking forward 2021.
Joined once again by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member and David Collins, internationally accredited Master Coach, National Director of the Mankind Project in South Africa and owner of the Foundation Clinic: modality of choice being Recovery Coaching as founder of Ubuntu Academy of Coaching G Training (known as U-ACT)
