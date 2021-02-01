Reaction to President Ramaphosa's Speech and roll out for AstraZeneca

GUEST: Prof Barry Schoub, Professor Emeritus of Virology at Wits University, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines, Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation and World Health Organization Consultant
Guest: Kurt Moore CEO of SALBA (South African Liquor Brand owners Association)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol IndustryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs– Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti AdvisoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
From one gold medalist to another having been joined by Zola Budd last week for our Friday night profile interview, this week continues to celebrate SA sporting champions as I catch up with Bruce Fordyce, multiple award winning South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete best known for having won the South African Comrades Marathon a record nine times, of which eight wins were consecutive.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Elizabeth Rosner | Certified Trainer for the philosophy and methodology of Nonviolence for The Martin Luther King, Jr