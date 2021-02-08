Tshepo Matseba, MD of Reputation 1st and a seasoned Marketing and Communication Director. He is the former President of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA), talking about his latest opinion piece called "Dangerous Amnesia; whatever happened to Steinhoff".
Irene Charnley, President's International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA), unpacking the recent launch of the Gender Based Violence and Femicide (“GBVF”) Response Fund 1, a collaborative financial initiative by the private sector and all stakeholders to combat of gender-based violence and femicide in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate on the topic of Immunisation and child health catch-up Drive 2021LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Imtiaaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift Of the GiversLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Multiple award-winning writer, director and actor, Josias Dos Moleele
Play - Tate Etla Gae By Eskia Mphahlele
Adapted and Directed - by Clive Mathibe
Starring:
1. Josias Dos Maleele
2. Shoki Mmola (Skeem Saam)
3. Tau
4. Marcus Mabusela
5. Kedibone Manyaka
Venue: Market Theatre
Date: From 19 - 28 Feb
NB: 1st ever Sepedi play on the Market Theatre stage
Guest: Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology SectionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joanna Kleovoulou, a registered clinical psychologist, and Founder of PsychMatters Centre
Contact Details:
website:www.psychmatters.co.za
Tel: 011 450 3576
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST