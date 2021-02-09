Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the Vacccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand talking about issues that have risen and have impacted the roll out of the Astrazeneca vaccine program, the deficiencies in the vaccine and what the way forward is.
Guest: Dr Thakgalo ThibelaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Frauline Mothlaga | Former SAA Flight AttendantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti AdvisoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global DialogueLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Steenhuisen, MP – Leader of the Democratic AllianceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Pieter Groenewald – Freedom Front Plus LeaderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maj. Gen. Bantu Holomisa, President: UDM: United Democratic MovementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandy Wiener, Presenter of The Midday reportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clement Manyathela, Presenter for The CM ShowLISTEN TO PODCAST