SONA Post -Analysis

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Eastern Cape health MEC among 15 accused back in the dock
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:10
EWN:Nelson Mandela funeral fraud scandal suspects in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC NEC meeting this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:20
SONA 2021 overview with Khaya Sithole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - accountant, academic and activist.
Today at 15:20
[Hazadous things in your area] Focus on Ruimsig
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 15:40
Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses
Today at 15:50
How a garage filled with dusty old machines is helping South Africa combat Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Whittle - veteran ventilator technician
Today at 15:50
Gauteng Provincial Command Council update on COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Mellado
Today at 16:05
Are schools ready to go back on Monday the 15th?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary School in Lentegeur Mitchells Plain
Deidre Cawcutt - Principal of Wynberg Girls' Junior School
Today at 16:10
Gauteng School Readiness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Limpopo teenager lands a job while assisting job seekers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tebogo Makhae
Today at 16:50
What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN
Today at 16:55
National anti-corruption council to probe unlawful conduct
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 17:05
SONA 2021 and Vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 17:10
The R100 billion infrastructure fund was now fully operational and already had a project pipeline for this year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sputla Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Today at 17:20
Experience the Silo Hotel in a new light with their R175 Art tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazi-Irenè Boaventura - The Silo Hotel's Art Concierge
Today at 17:20
Special Ladysmith Black Mambazo streaming concert Feb 13-20
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maure Aronson
Today at 17:45
DefWing. New Band on the Block
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Defty - Band leader
Today at 18:09
Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ma - Petite ( Premium Children's Decor)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers' Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted. 12 February 2021 2:01 PM
Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians. 12 February 2021 10:22 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some people want Panyaza Lesufi to follow suit and for Lebogang Maile to rise. 11 February 2021 1:37 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country. 11 February 2021 5:12 PM
Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
SONA Post Analysis

SONA Post Analysis

11 February 2021 10:40 PM

Guest: John Steenhuisen, MP – Leader of the Democratic Alliance


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

SONA Post Analysis

11 February 2021 11:12 PM

Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA Post Analysis

11 February 2021 11:07 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA Post Analysis

11 February 2021 10:10 PM

Guest: Dr. Pieter Groenewald – Freedom Front Plus Leader

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA Post Analysis

11 February 2021 10:07 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA Post Analysis

11 February 2021 9:41 PM

Guest: Maj. Gen. Bantu Holomisa, President: UDM: United Democratic Movement 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA Post - Analysis

11 February 2021 9:12 PM

Guest: Mandy Wiener, Presenter of The Midday report

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA Post -Analysis

11 February 2021 9:06 PM

Guest: Clement Manyathela, Presenter for The CM Show

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "So now you have created the possibility, added more energy, used the law of attraction, but things are still not changing. Why is that"?

10 February 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Stanley Beckett, Author and Consultant at Changecreator

email:stanley@changecreator.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Exploring the symbolism behind dreams as based on the Jungian Model of the Psyche, Personality, Dreams and Symbolism

10 February 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we are joined by Stephen Farah, Head of Learning, Co-Founder and Senior Lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian Studies and executive member of the International Association of Jungian Studies to explore the symbolism behind dreams as based on the Jungian Model of the Psyche, Personality, Dreams and Symbolism and the breakdown of Persona, Shadow, Anima/Animus, The Self.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'

Local

'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?'

Politics

Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud

Local

EWN Highlights

Bail for MEC Gomba, 11 others accused of fraud related to Mandela’s memorial

12 February 2021 2:09 PM

Norma Mngoma's malicious damage to property case postponed to 26 March

12 February 2021 1:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission turns focus on law enforcement

12 February 2021 1:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA