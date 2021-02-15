Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation and child health catch-up Drive 2021 [Part 2]

Monday Medical Matters brought to you by Pfizer. We are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate on the topic of Immunisation and child health catch-up Drive 2021.
Isaac Nkama, is a Johannesburg-based executive and a qualified professional futurist/foresight strategist. He holds a postgraduate diploma and an MPhil – both in futures studies/strategic foresight. He is on the board of the African Futures Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Thakgalo ThibelaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Frauline Mothlaga | Former SAA Flight AttendantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti AdvisoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global DialogueLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Steenhuisen, MP – Leader of the Democratic AllianceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Pieter Groenewald – Freedom Front Plus LeaderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST