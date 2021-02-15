State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

Isaac Nkama, is a Johannesburg-based executive and a qualified professional futurist/foresight strategist. He holds a postgraduate diploma and an MPhil – both in futures studies/strategic foresight. He is on the board of the African Futures Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Monday Medical Matters brought to you by Pfizer. We are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate on the topic of Immunisation and child health catch-up Drive 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Thakgalo ThibelaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Frauline Mothlaga | Former SAA Flight AttendantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti AdvisoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global DialogueLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Steenhuisen, MP – Leader of the Democratic AllianceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Pieter Groenewald – Freedom Front Plus LeaderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST