Insights and comments on matric 2020 results

Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs– Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory
website:www.mandlaisaacs.africa
Guest: Moremadi Mabule | Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
email:moremadi.mabule@sanlam.co.za
Guest: Cpt Jacques De Vries, Captain and Researcher in the South African ArmyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate on the topic of Immunisation and child health catch-up Drive 2021LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Blessing Nzuza | Inventor of Respo App
website:www.respo.co.za
email:Blessing@respo.co.za
contact number: 063 000 1734
Guest: George Mxadana | music director, conductor, composer, arranger and trainerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amir Sheikh - Leader of Somali community of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
John Carlin, Journalist and Author of 'Chase Your Shadow - The Trials Of Oscar Pistorius'
Mannie Witz, Advocate and Criminal Law Expert from Witz Inc.
Guest: Nkateko Ndala-Magoro – Clinical Psychologist
website:https://www.pretoriapsychologists.co.za
Phone: +27 12 344 4000
Email:ptapsych@gmail.com
Joy Chiang - Founder of SOLOS (Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide)
Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/SolosSurvivorsOfLovedOnesToSuicide/?ref=page_internal