Insights and comments on matric 2020 results

Today at 11:05 Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system Today with Kieno Kammies

Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

Today at 11:05 Listener's Choice: Explaining unemployment figures The Clement Manyathela Show

Malerato Mosiane - Acting chief director for labour at Stats SA

Today at 11:32 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change Today with Kieno Kammies

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:07 Budget 2021 preview: priorities & DA expectations (soundbite) The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Geordin Hill-Lewis - Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance

Today at 12:10 PE officially called Gqeberha after minister approves name change The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 12:15 A double-lung transplant recipient got covid-19 from her donor, report finds. She died two months later. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dr Greg Caligaro

Dr Greg Calligaro - Pulmonologist at Resporatory Clinic Groote Schuur Hospital

Today at 12:23 Saftu/Numsa strike outside parliament ahead of Budget The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson at Numsa

Today at 12:27 2021 Budget preview: tax implications The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa

Today at 12:37 Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)

Today at 12:40 Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council

Today at 12:45 Mozzies The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical

Today at 12:52 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Computers can now read our inner emotions - survey The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction / BUDGET SPEECH Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Budget Speech review Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Budget Reaction: Small Businesses Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Allon Raiz - Founder and CEO at Raizcorp

Today at 17:10 Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lester Kiewit

Today at 18:09 Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury

Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

