In Conversation with Dr Eve - Discovering your children have been sexually abused

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished. 25 February 2021 5:35 PM
France working on sharing vaccines with African countries French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier explains how they are planning on getting vaccines for African countries. 25 February 2021 5:30 PM
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol. 25 February 2021 1:23 PM
Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech. 25 February 2021 9:01 AM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you'll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
In Conversation with Dr Eve - Discovering your children have been sexually abused

In Conversation with Dr Eve - Discovering your children have been sexually abused

25 February 2021 9:26 PM


Crime Time – Gangster by Carla de Spuy

25 February 2021 10:25 PM
Change your mindset feature - "How do you go beyond the analytical mind to change the picture on the inside, so that you can change the reality on the outside"

24 February 2021 11:21 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Weird and Wonderful: The future of human sex, love, marriage, and gender differences in the brain and how your personality style shapes who you are and who you love

24 February 2021 10:17 PM

Guest: Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow at The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Internet dating site Match.com,  has written six books on the evolution, biology, and psychology of human sexuality, monogamy, adultery and divorce, gender differences in the brain, the neural chemistry of romantic love and attachment, human biologically-based personality styles, why we fall in love with one person rather than another, hooking up, friends with benefits, living together and other current trends, and the future of relationships — what she calls: slow love.

She is currently using her knowledge of brain chemistry to discuss the neuroscience of business leadership and innovation.

Website:

www.HelenFisher.com  

www.TheAnatomyOfLove.com 

Post-Budget Analysis

24 February 2021 9:18 PM

Guest: Busisiwe Mdletshe, CEO of Btmt Capital and Group CEO of NETVEST 

Post-Budget Analysis

24 February 2021 9:14 PM

Guest: Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School

Insights and comments on matric 2020 results

23 February 2021 11:14 PM

Guest: Eli Katz | CEO of online school, Ivy Academy

email:info@ivyacademy.co.za OR

tel: 0115519019 

South Africa's unemployment rate rate jumps to a new record high

23 February 2021 10:17 PM

Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs– Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory

website:www.mandlaisaacs.africa 

Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS

23 February 2021 9:19 PM

Guest: Moremadi Mabule | Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust 

email:moremadi.mabule@sanlam.co.za 

SS Mendi Commemoration Conversation

22 February 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Cpt Jacques De Vries, Captain and Researcher in the South African Army  

Trending

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

Politics

Find out how impersonation fraud increased by 337%

Local

Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane

Politics

EWN Highlights

Stats SA: Over 70% of black children live without their biological dads at home

25 February 2021 8:27 PM

Boko Haram claims deadly rocket attack on Nigerian city

25 February 2021 8:26 PM

Liquidator: Prasa may get 'something' from R2.6bn it paid Swifambo for trains

25 February 2021 7:14 PM

