Crime Time – Gangster by Carla de Spuy

Today at 06:45
Lead SA: Earth Child Muizenberg
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Janna Kretzmar
Today at 07:10
V&A Waterfront Partners with Ocean-i Sustainable Furniture
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sante Gouws - Co-Founder Ocean-i
Today at 07:40
Wellness - Weight Loss Drugs
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Khulile Singata
Today at 08:10
Talking Point - Do accents matter?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Amber April
Shana Fife
Tinashe Venge - Senior Producer at Zalebs
Today at 08:40
Local Author Joins the Marvel Universe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Mohale Mashigo
Today at 08:50
Khayelitsha Agripreneur restoring greenhouse of hope
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ncumisa Mkabile
Today at 09:10
The UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:22
Movie Review: The Little Things Denzel Washington
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:50
Sara-Jayne's bookclub: The Big South African Hair Book
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Janine Jellers
Latest Local
Health dept ‘ahead of target’ in vaccine rollout for healthcare workers The health department released a statement shortly after the arrival of the second batch of the J&J vaccine, saying it was ahead o... 27 February 2021 11:38 AM
[LISTEN] No one is immune from developing epilepsy - Dr Fundile Nyati Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says Epilepsy has a lot of stigmas attached to it and little awareness. 27 February 2021 9:11 AM
Rand Water to cut water for 30-hours for Joburg residents Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says this is a planned shutdown, water tankers will be roaming the streets. 27 February 2021 6:58 AM
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing t... 26 February 2021 5:15 PM
NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila weighs in on the Western Cape High Court ruling. 26 February 2021 12:59 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale. 27 February 2021 2:04 PM
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mohale Mashigo teams up with Marvel for Black History Month Award-winning author Mohale Mashigo says she was excited when she got the call to work on 'Marvel's Voices: Legacy' #1. 27 February 2021 11:15 AM
[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time – Gangster by Carla de Spuy

Crime Time – Gangster by Carla de Spuy

25 February 2021 10:25 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Carla van der Spuy, journalist and author on her fascinating new book 'Gangster', which uncovers and exposes highlight criminal SA gang cases - looking into the heart of gang violence – from those who have committed the violence as well as those who are innocent.


Profile Interview with Leanne Manas

26 February 2021 10:29 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Leanne Manas, Multiple award-winning Broadcast Anchor, MC, Motivational Speaker and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Impact of COVID-19 on African Economies

25 February 2021 11:41 PM

Guest: Nde Awasom, Research Analyst at London Stock Exchange Group at UCT 

In Conversation with Dr Eve - Discovering your children have been sexually abused

25 February 2021 9:26 PM
Change your mindset feature - "How do you go beyond the analytical mind to change the picture on the inside, so that you can change the reality on the outside"

24 February 2021 11:21 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Weird and Wonderful: The future of human sex, love, marriage, and gender differences in the brain and how your personality style shapes who you are and who you love

24 February 2021 10:17 PM

Guest: Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow at The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Internet dating site Match.com,  has written six books on the evolution, biology, and psychology of human sexuality, monogamy, adultery and divorce, gender differences in the brain, the neural chemistry of romantic love and attachment, human biologically-based personality styles, why we fall in love with one person rather than another, hooking up, friends with benefits, living together and other current trends, and the future of relationships — what she calls: slow love.

She is currently using her knowledge of brain chemistry to discuss the neuroscience of business leadership and innovation.

Website:

www.HelenFisher.com  

www.TheAnatomyOfLove.com 

Post-Budget Analysis

24 February 2021 9:18 PM

Guest: Busisiwe Mdletshe, CEO of Btmt Capital and Group CEO of NETVEST 

Post-Budget Analysis

24 February 2021 9:14 PM

Guest: Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School

Insights and comments on matric 2020 results

23 February 2021 11:14 PM

Guest: Eli Katz | CEO of online school, Ivy Academy

email:info@ivyacademy.co.za OR

tel: 0115519019 

South Africa's unemployment rate rate jumps to a new record high

23 February 2021 10:17 PM

Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs– Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory

website:www.mandlaisaacs.africa 

Rand Water to cut water for 30-hours for Joburg residents

Local

[LISTEN] No one is immune from developing epilepsy - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

Health dept ‘ahead of target’ in vaccine rollout for healthcare workers

Local

EC crime stats: Attempted murder down by 12.3%, rape down by 2.7%

27 February 2021 4:55 PM

Another Cape teen (15) dies after being caught in suspected gang crossfire

27 February 2021 2:57 PM

Full steam ahead: Prasa unveils new group CEO, ready to deliver better service

27 February 2021 2:39 PM

