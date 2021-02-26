Profile Interview with Leanne Manas

Guest: Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate on the topic of Immunisation and child health catch-up Drive 2021LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nde Awasom, Research Analyst at London Stock Exchange Group at UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Carla van der Spuy, journalist and author on her fascinating new book 'Gangster', which uncovers and exposes highlight criminal SA gang cases - looking into the heart of gang violence – from those who have committed the violence as well as those who are innocent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow at The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Internet dating site Match.com, has written six books on the evolution, biology, and psychology of human sexuality, monogamy, adultery and divorce, gender differences in the brain, the neural chemistry of romantic love and attachment, human biologically-based personality styles, why we fall in love with one person rather than another, hooking up, friends with benefits, living together and other current trends, and the future of relationships — what she calls: slow love.
She is currently using her knowledge of brain chemistry to discuss the neuroscience of business leadership and innovation.
Website:
www.HelenFisher.com
www.TheAnatomyOfLove.com
Guest: Busisiwe Mdletshe, CEO of Btmt Capital and Group CEO of NETVESTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST