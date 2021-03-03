Financial Matters: Why we shouldn't compare ourselves financially to others part 2 - what is the purpose wealth?

On this evening's episode of Man Torque, With more than 60% of children in South Africa growing up without a Father and the consequences this brings specifically for boys trying to learn how to be men, for tonight's Man Torque we are joined once again by Charley Pietersen, Award winning Author, inspirational speaker, Preacher, Certified Life Coach and founder of the Growing up without a Father Foundation, and Julian Jansen, Investigative Journalist for Media24 and Rapport and author of new book, Seuns Sonder Pa's, who not only draws on the latest research and insights gleaned from spiritual leaders and members of the community, but interweaves his own personal story by asking, 'Why did my brothers and I not become gang members?





arrow_forward