Africa At A Glance – Report by Amnesty International

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water Places which were affected include Auckland Park, Coronationville, Clairmont, and Sophiatown. 7 March 2021 7:54 AM
1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll to 50, 647 since the beginning of the pandemic. 7 March 2021 6:22 AM
Health Dept suspends contracts given to Zweli Mkhize’s associates The company used Mkhize's long-serving personal assistant Tahera Mather, as well as another close associate, Naadhira Mitha, as pa... 6 March 2021 10:53 AM
View all Local
Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided. 7 March 2021 7:33 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Understanding the relation between food and obesity Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay 4 March 2021 3:32 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality. 6 March 2021 9:47 AM
[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:13 AM
View all Entertainment
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africa At A Glance – Report by Amnesty International

Africa At A Glance – Report by Amnesty International

4 March 2021 11:22 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we follow-up on the situation in Mozambique'Cape Degablo with  Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa. Former Senior Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africa doing great things with Nisha Varghese

6 March 2021 12:04 AM

Nisha Varghese, a 30-year-old South African with Cerebral Palsy honoured as “Hero of the Year” for all the good work she does in her community.

Celelbrate Nisha's 30th year

URL: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/nisha-30 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Ralph Mathekga

5 March 2021 10:52 PM

Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analsyt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Ongoing controversial investigation and abuse of funds at National Lotteries Commission (NLC)

4 March 2021 10:27 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we follow up with Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist commended by Free Press Unlimited for “his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking”, around the ongoing controversial investigation developments uncovering the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: How parents can learn empowering ways about understanding their child and some of the misbehaviours kids have.

4 March 2021 9:22 PM

On psychological matters we look at the issue of how parents can learn empowering ways about understanding their child and some of the misbehaviours kids have. Joanna Kleovoulou,  Clinical Psychologist, founder and director of PsychMatters Centre. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "how you need to face the truth if you want to change your health, your finances, your relationships, your business".

3 March 2021 11:25 PM

On Change your mindset feature, The Becketts, Stanley and Elanie, join us to talk about how you need to face the truth if you want to change your health, your finances, your relationships, your business".

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator & Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spirituality and interpretations of dreams

3 March 2021 10:31 PM

Guest: Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher and speaker to explore and understand the depths and connection to our Ancestors.

 

Contact details for listener's:

Instagram:  gogodineo

Twitter: @gogodineo

Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com  

  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Why we shouldn't compare ourselves financially to others part 2 - what is the purpose wealth?

3 March 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters this evening we will be continuing with Part 2 of why we shouldn't compare ourselves to the others with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli with the focus being on what's the purpose of wealth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses

2 March 2021 11:16 PM

Lucky Motsamai | CEO at Free State Black Business Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Men growing up without fathers - Learning to be a man

2 March 2021 10:15 PM

On this evening's episode of Man Torque, With more than 60% of children in South Africa growing up without a Father and the consequences this brings specifically for boys trying to learn how to be men, for tonight's Man Torque we are joined once again by Charley Pietersen, Award winning Author, inspirational speaker, Preacher, Certified Life Coach and founder of the Growing up without a Father Foundation, and Julian Jansen, Investigative Journalist for Media24 and Rapport and author of new book, Seuns Sonder Pa's, who not only draws on the latest research and insights gleaned from spiritual leaders and members of the community, but interweaves his own personal story by asking, 'Why did my brothers and I not become gang members?

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa?

Lifestyle

Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages

Politics

1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded

Local

EWN Highlights

China exports spike to highest in decades after COVID-19 hit

7 March 2021 9:13 AM

CT residents warned to beware of criminals posing as electricity officials

7 March 2021 8:15 AM

Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water

7 March 2021 7:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA