Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021 - Importance of the Road to Health Book to a child's life.

We are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate continuing the discussion of Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021. This evening focuses on the importance of the Road to Health Book to a child's life..
Dr Linda Meyer, HR specialist and former CCMA Commissioner, looking at the importance of gender inclusion and diversity in the workplace, how SA fares, providing opportunities to upskill women and encourage them to look beyond 'pink collar' jobs, gender wage gap, how COVID has setback gender equality, overcoming unconscious bias in the workplace, solutions to creating gender parity.
Zinhle Ramano | member of Young Leaders Connect ( YLC) an initiative of International Women Forum of South Africa
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter
Nisha Varghese, a 30-year-old South African with Cerebral Palsy honoured as “Hero of the Year” for all the good work she does in her community.
Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analsyt
In Africa At A Glance, we follow-up on the situation in Mozambique'Cape Degablo with Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa. Former Senior Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.
For tonight's Crime Time we follow up with Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist commended by Free Press Unlimited for "his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking", around the ongoing controversial investigation developments uncovering the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
On psychological matters we look at the issue of how parents can learn empowering ways about understanding their child and some of the misbehaviours kids have. Joanna Kleovoulou, Clinical Psychologist, founder and director of PsychMatters Centre.
On Change your mindset feature, The Becketts, Stanley and Elanie, join us to talk about how you need to face the truth if you want to change your health, your finances, your relationships, your business".
Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator & Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda