International Women’s Day - Let us mobilise to empower women as agents of change

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia. 8 March 2021 5:24 PM
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money. 8 March 2021 4:56 PM
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay counci... 8 March 2021 2:32 PM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former pr... 8 March 2021 5:53 PM
Will the long-awaited meeting between Zuma, ANC Top 6 happen virtually today? Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says Zuma was a no show at Luthuli House, but the meeting might be over virtual platforms. 8 March 2021 12:56 PM
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:31 AM
The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:30 AM
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality. 6 March 2021 9:47 AM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
International Women’s Day - Let us mobilise to empower women as agents of change

International Women’s Day - Let us mobilise to empower women as agents of change

8 March 2021 10:42 PM

Zinhle Ramano | member of Young Leaders Connect ( YLC) an initiative of International Women Forum of South Africa 


International Women's Day– Creating awareness around gender equality

8 March 2021 11:39 PM

Dr Linda Meyer, HR specialist and former CCMA Commissioner, looking at the importance of gender inclusion and diversity in the workplace, how SA fares, providing opportunities to upskill women and encourage them to look beyond ‘pink collar’ jobs, gender wage gap, how COVID has setback gender equality, overcoming unconscious bias in the workplace, solutions to creating gender parity.

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

8 March 2021 10:23 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter

Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021 - Importance of the Road to Health Book to a child's life.

8 March 2021 10:00 PM

We are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate continuing the discussion of Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021. This evening focuses on the importance of the Road to Health Book to a child's life..

South Africa doing great things with Nisha Varghese

6 March 2021 12:04 AM

Nisha Varghese, a 30-year-old South African with Cerebral Palsy honoured as “Hero of the Year” for all the good work she does in her community.

Celelbrate Nisha's 30th year

URL: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/nisha-30 

Profile Interview with Dr Ralph Mathekga

5 March 2021 10:52 PM

Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analsyt

Africa At A Glance – Report by Amnesty International

4 March 2021 11:22 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we follow-up on the situation in Mozambique'Cape Degablo with  Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa. Former Senior Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.

Crime Time: Ongoing controversial investigation and abuse of funds at National Lotteries Commission (NLC)

4 March 2021 10:27 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we follow up with Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist commended by Free Press Unlimited for “his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking”, around the ongoing controversial investigation developments uncovering the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Psychology Matters: How parents can learn empowering ways about understanding their child and some of the misbehaviours kids have.

4 March 2021 9:22 PM

On psychological matters we look at the issue of how parents can learn empowering ways about understanding their child and some of the misbehaviours kids have. Joanna Kleovoulou,  Clinical Psychologist, founder and director of PsychMatters Centre. 

Change your mindset feature - "how you need to face the truth if you want to change your health, your finances, your relationships, your business".

3 March 2021 11:25 PM

On Change your mindset feature, The Becketts, Stanley and Elanie, join us to talk about how you need to face the truth if you want to change your health, your finances, your relationships, your business".

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator & Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda

National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC

Politics

University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande

Local

Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ

Local

Brazil judge clears ex-leader Lula to run again in 2022

9 March 2021 4:20 AM

Neanderthals disappeared from Europe earlier than thought, says study

9 March 2021 4:13 AM

Fans likely to be barred from Olympic torch relay start: report

9 March 2021 4:06 AM

