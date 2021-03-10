Financial Matters: How growing up poor limits our definition of wealth

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
website:https://luthulicapital.com/
email:info@luthulicapital.com
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adam Cruise | Investigative Environmental Journalist, Travel Writer, Academic and AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Kristine Dahl Steidel, VP EUC EMEA from the Future of Work Programme which focus on workplace predictions for 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eli Katz, CEO of online school, Ivy Academy
website:ivyonlihttps://www.ivyonline.educationne.education
email:info@ivyacademy.co.za
Guest: Kirsten Eiser | Partner at Webber Wentzel
website:https://www.webberwentzel.com/
Dr Linda Meyer, HR specialist and former CCMA Commissioner, looking at the importance of gender inclusion and diversity in the workplace, how SA fares, providing opportunities to upskill women and encourage them to look beyond ‘pink collar’ jobs, gender wage gap, how COVID has setback gender equality, overcoming unconscious bias in the workplace, solutions to creating gender parity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zinhle Ramano | member of Young Leaders Connect ( YLC) an initiative of International Women Forum of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate continuing the discussion of Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021. This evening focuses on the importance of the Road to Health Book to a child's life..LISTEN TO PODCAST