In Conversation with Dr Eve -Reflect on the trauma of covid-19 in our personal and intimate lives

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve", we reflect on the trauma of covid-19 in our personal and intimate lives.
On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Seabela Maila, Molobedu | Cultural Curator & Translator, tracing the origins of the Bo Lobedu people, who they are and why they use the matrilineal line of succession.
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Adam Cruise | Investigative Environmental Journalist, Travel Writer, Academic and Author
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
website:https://luthulicapital.com/
email:info@luthulicapital.com
We are joined by Kristine Dahl Steidel, VP EUC EMEA from the Future of Work Programme which focus on workplace predictions for 2021.
Guest: Eli Katz, CEO of online school, Ivy Academy
website:https://www.ivyonline.education
email:info@ivyacademy.co.za
Guest: Kirsten Eiser | Partner at Webber Wentzel
website:https://www.webberwentzel.com/
Dr Linda Meyer, HR specialist and former CCMA Commissioner, looking at the importance of gender inclusion and diversity in the workplace, how SA fares, providing opportunities to upskill women and encourage them to look beyond 'pink collar' jobs, gender wage gap, how COVID has setback gender equality, overcoming unconscious bias in the workplace, solutions to creating gender parity.
Zinhle Ramano | member of Young Leaders Connect ( YLC) an initiative of International Women Forum of South Africa