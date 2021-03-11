Kwantu Feature – Ba Lobedu People

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science, even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science, even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle's Steven Beardsley in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steven Beardlsey
Today at 10:33
Vaccine conspiracy theories - rebuilding public trust required
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Njeri Mwagiru - senior futurist of the Institute for Futures Research at the University of Stellenb
Today at 11:05
NSFAS funding delays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Elijah Moholola
Today at 11:32
City of Cape Town launches its new mobile business hub to stimulate smme sectors
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
SAPS Firearm Permit System Switched Off?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adele Kirsten - Director at Gun Free South Africa
Today at 12:40
Registering of births
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:45
Activist takes US police to court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
BRADLEY D STEYN
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
Why is government procurement of local products low? DTIC industrial procurement chief director Tebogo Makube says they're on a mission to have political principals buying local. 11 March 2021 5:55 PM
View all Local
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem' Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations. 11 March 2021 7:50 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings Standard Bank has been hammered by Covid-19, but CEO Sim Tshabalala is positive about signs of SA economic recovery in 2021. 11 March 2021 6:40 PM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Business
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Moment when police shoot innocent man during Wits protest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Husband builds video store in his basement during lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:27 AM
Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay. 10 March 2021 5:22 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Kwantu Feature – Ba Lobedu People

Kwantu Feature – Ba Lobedu People

11 March 2021 11:16 PM

On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Seabela Maila, Molobedu | Cultural Curator & Translator, tracing the origins of the Bo Lobedu people, who they are and why they use the matrilineal line of succession. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

In Conversation with Dr Eve -Reflect on the trauma of covid-19 in our personal and intimate lives

11 March 2021 9:16 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve", we reflect on the trauma of covid-19 in our personal and intimate lives. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Liftoff: The secret keys to launching your goals" as we define" What is a goal?"

10 March 2021 11:15 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Conservation, the coronavirus and how we must re-set our relationship with nature.

10 March 2021 10:17 PM

Adam Cruise | Investigative Environmental Journalist, Travel Writer, Academic and Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How growing up poor limits our definition of wealth

10 March 2021 9:17 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital

website:https://luthulicapital.com/ 

email:info@luthulicapital.com 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Future of work in 2021

9 March 2021 11:34 PM

We are joined by Kristine Dahl Steidel, VP EUC EMEA from the Future of Work Programme which focus on workplace predictions for 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Higher order thinking, math and science, international benchmarking and Cambridge

9 March 2021 10:37 PM

Guest: Eli Katz, CEO of online school, Ivy Academy

website:ivyonlihttps://www.ivyonline.educationne.education 

email:info@ivyacademy.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Feature: Uber drivers in South Africa: employees or independent contractors?

9 March 2021 9:31 PM

Guest: Kirsten Eiser | Partner at Webber Wentzel

website:https://www.webberwentzel.com/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Women's Day– Creating awareness around gender equality

8 March 2021 11:39 PM

Dr Linda Meyer, HR specialist and former CCMA Commissioner, looking at the importance of gender inclusion and diversity in the workplace, how SA fares, providing opportunities to upskill women and encourage them to look beyond ‘pink collar’ jobs, gender wage gap, how COVID has setback gender equality, overcoming unconscious bias in the workplace, solutions to creating gender parity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Women’s Day - Let us mobilise to empower women as agents of change

8 March 2021 10:42 PM

Zinhle Ramano | member of Young Leaders Connect ( YLC) an initiative of International Women Forum of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former employee can sue her ex-boss for being attacked at work - SCA

Local

Nzimande: NSFAS will be able to release funds and registrations can continue

Local

'It's a sad situation': Cele says after Mthokozisi Ntumba's killing

Local

EWN Highlights

Turn it around: Ex-heroin addict goes from street to starting own fashion label

11 March 2021 9:12 PM

UN chief warns of risk of famine for millions around the world

11 March 2021 8:06 PM

Third MP hit in graft scandal roiling Merkel's conservatives

11 March 2021 8:05 PM

