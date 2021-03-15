Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation and how they protect children from dangerous diseases.

Monday Medical Matters brought to you by Pfizer: we are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director: National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate continuing the discussion of Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021.This evening focuses on immunisations and how they protect children from dangerous diseases.
Guest: Satchmore Muchiriri | Neuro-leadership ConsultantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charmagne Mavudzi - Head of Marketing and Communication for Volvo Cars South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: EWN's Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
On SA doing great things: Ernest Mongezi Majenge, founder of the company named 911 The Wheelchair Doctor and Manufacturing.
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Rebecca Clifford, Associate professor of modern European history at Swansea University and author of Commemorating the Holocaust: The Dilemmas of Remembrance in France and Italy. We cross over to Swansea, Wales.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Seabela Maila, Molobedu | Cultural Curator & Translator, tracing the origins of the Bo Lobedu people, who they are and why they use the matrilineal line of succession.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve", we reflect on the trauma of covid-19 in our personal and intimate lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adam Cruise | Investigative Environmental Journalist, Travel Writer, Academic and AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST