Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation and how they protect children from dangerous diseases.

Monday Medical Matters brought to you by Pfizer: we are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director: National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate continuing the discussion of Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021.This evening focuses on immunisations and how they protect children from dangerous diseases.