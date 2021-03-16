Man Torque: Power of mind and man

For tonight's Man Torque we tap into the power of mind and man - showing how men can deal with, heal, and rise up from all any adversity.



I am joined by car crash survivor, Alwyn Uys, who recently became the first paraplegic swimmer to complete the swim from Robben Island to Blouberg Beach, and Richard Wright, stage four Brain Cancer Survivor and dad turned Ironman athlete and inspiring speaker.